The IDIS Compact Solution is a new surveillance solution designed for rapid installation, including multi-site installations, in small- and medium-sized retail operations. It is also geared toward other value/speed-conscious vertical market specific requirements and pain points. IDIS Compact Solution features four-channel compact recorders that can be desktop or wall mounted. They are suited for confined spaces yet have the power of full HD performance in live view and playback. Additional features include motion detection, tamper alarms, zoned privacy masking and more.