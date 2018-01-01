Johnson Controls added two new models to the Illustra Pro camera line, with the Pro Compact Mini-Dome in 2MP and 3MP resolution. The Pro Compact Mini-Domes can be installed indoors or outdoors and are equipped with various viewing angles, including corridor mode and a 9x16 field of view aspect ratio for vertically oriented scenes. The new cameras also feature Illustra IntelliZip compression technology that monitors and adjusts system streaming parameters to match the level of activity in the camera’s field of view. IntelliZip automatically adjusts the video encoder configuration to ensure every detail within the region of interest is captured clearly, minimizing video and storage needs. Additionally, advanced VideoEdge TrickleStor technology enables edge-based video recording, even in an outage. The camera will automatically detect network interruptions and starts to record video to its SD card, followed by a seamless video transfer to the NVR’s hard drive once the network connection is reestablished.