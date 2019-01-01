illy Cold Brew Aria

illy launched Cold Brew Aria, a tap handle with an embedded adjustable valve that turns cold brew with bubbles into a richer-tasting and effervescent experience. The valve draws in ambient air, so it requires no gas tanks. The system is offered exclusively for use with illy Cold Brew, made from the brand's legendary Classico blend. The system also pairs with illy's five-liter Bag-in-a-Box Cold Brew.