Impact 21 Joins W. Capra Family of Companies

CHICAGO — Industry thought leaders in convenience technology, the consumer journey and overall business strategy are joining forces.

Professional services provider W. Capra signed a letter of intent to acquire Impact 21, a business transformation firm. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2024.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We have long respected the team that Lisa [Biggs] and Lesley [Saitta] have built within Impact 21. From the outset, we each realized that W. Capra and Impact 21 share a similar culture and set of values, which will serve as a solid foundation for us joining forces," commented Mike Streams, partner at W. Capra. "The Impact 21 team and their complementary capabilities are a perfect addition to W. Capra, expanding the services that we individually provide to our respective clients. We’re beyond excited by the ability to serve our clients, industries, and communities in a more comprehensive way together."

According to both entities, W. Capra and Impact 21 will form a premier end-to-end consulting and services business. From high level strategy to implementation, the group provides customer-ﬁrst business transformation in every vertical served, built upon:

Industry-leading expertise in strategy, technology, operations and transformation;

Consultant teams experienced in leading the full lifecycle of client initiatives; and

One cohesive team centered around common core.

Impact 21 cofounders Lisa Biggs and Lesley Saitta will join W. Capra as partners in the latter's consulting practice, which also includes Streams, Matt Beale, Clint Cady, Tim Radway and Patrick Raycroft.

Saitta will serve as a strategic advisor along with former W. Capra partners and founders Terry Mahoney and Pat Raycroft.

"These past few years have been a signiﬁcant period of growth for Impact 21. We recognize our alignment with W. Capra in both our long- term vision and near-term objectives. We are most excited about how our alignment allows us to deliver on those strategic plans and to elevate our delivery of services and thought leadership to our clients and industries," said Biggs. "Our people are our greatest assets, and this integration of talent will be unmatched in the verticals we serve."

Headquarters for the combined ﬁrm will be at W. Capra's corporate oﬃces located in Chicago. Impact 21's oﬃces in Lexington, Ky., and Tampa, Fla., as well as W. Capra oﬃces in Nashville, Tenn., and Toronto, Canada, will remain open.