Imperial Pro Series Broiler

Designed to conserve space, the unit can produce high quantities of food quickly.
The Imperial Pro Series Broiler assists with producing high quantities of food quickly and is designed to conserve space. It is made with heavy-duty stainless steel, along with a long-lasting stainless steel liner and radiant covers. An industrial-strength cast iron top grate has multiple positions to ensure different heat zones for unmatched versatility. With its small footprint and reliable engineering, the Imperial Pro Series Broiler is an efficient and powerful addition to any commercial kitchen, according to the company.

