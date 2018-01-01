Imprint Plus Reward Medallions

The new Reward Medallions from Imprint Plus adhere to staff name badges to reward and encourage success in the workplace. Custom-made gold, silver or white metal medallions can offer a tangible way to make staff feel appreciated and noticed for their achievements, according to the supplier. Employee award medals can be given to individuals or groups, and can highlight team players, mark the achievement of a department sales goal, commemorate years of service with the company, and more. Imprint Plus can create and screen print customized graphics to coordinate with ongoing corporate programs, initiative messages, designs or logos. Ready-made kits with star designs or team player medallions are also available.