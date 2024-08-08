Twice Daily Experiences Sales Lift With Expanded Digital Platform

"Twice Daily's proprietary food service offering is a focused differentiator. We want people to know that they can get quality food from Twice Daily that's on the same level as [quick-service restaurant] options," said Jackson Tolk, loyalty and mobile app manager, Tri-Star Energy, parent company of Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee. "Paytronix Loyalty has helped us deliver targeted offers that meet our guests' needs. Linking online ordering with loyalty makes the whole buying process seamless and has substantially helped increase sales."

Newton, Mass.-based Paytronix is a cloud-based digital guest engagement platform for the hospitality industry. Its unified platform provides loyalty programs, online ordering, gift cards, branded mobile applications and strategic insights to more than 1,800 leading restaurant and convenience store brands.

"Down the road, people will buy everything on their phones, and if convenience stores haven't prepared, they'll wish they had," said Jeff Hoover, director of c-store strategy and analytics at Paytronix. "Brands like Twice Daily are discovering that the attachment rate with loyalty for online ordering is extremely high. Most people will opt-in, even if it's just to have their order remembered for the next time or if there's a free product available for ordering online through the loyalty program. But it's not so much about loyalty. It's just about being connected and knowing as many of your customers and as much about them as you can fairly."

Founded in 2000, Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates more than 200 c-stores and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. Besides Twice Daily, its c-store banners include Sudden Service, Southern Traders, Little General and Maverick Quick Shop.

Tri Star also owns 20 White Bison Coffee shops throughout Tennessee and Alabama, and supplies fuel to retail dealers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.