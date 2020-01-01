Infinite CBD Vending Machine

Infinite CBD Vending MachineThe unit is designed to provide easier access to CBD products.
Infinite CBD, which produces a variety of CBD products, introduces its first CBD vending machine, designed to make CBD products more accessible. Retailers can choose between options that include merchant services provided by Infinite CBD, merchant services managed by the retailer, or the ability to purchase the unit outright following a two-year contract with fully independent machine management and maintenance handled by the retailer.