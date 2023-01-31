Inline Plastics' Essentials Platters Line Extension

Inline Plastics is adding seven new rectangular products to their Essentials Platters line. These all-clear, rectangle-shaped platters are also made with 10 percent post-consumer content. According to Inline Plastics, it has eliminated the use of carbon black materials which eases sorting and processing during recycling. The platters will be made with its proprietary reborn rDPET high performing food-grade, post-consumer recycled content material. Essentials Platters are available in four to seven compartments ranging from 40-ounce to 142-ounce capacities. For retailers, there are options designed for multilevel stacking, as well as reversible merchandising that provides a large, optimal food viewing window.