Inline Plastics Flip n’ Mix Trays

Inline Plastics expands its Flip n' Mix tray collection with two new offerings, designed especially for fresh salads. The trays feature a single open well and are compatible with the company's all-clear 7x7 squares, providing a 360-degree view of the food and allowing toppings to remain at the forefront against the lid. The new options also feature the easy lift system, boasting dual sets of finger pockets for easy removal. The FMT0MPW variant caters to applications requiring flat item storage, such as dressing packets, while the FMT1MPW offers increased depth, accommodating a diverse array of topping options to suit varying preferences.