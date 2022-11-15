Innovation Spotlight: Kum & Go Balances Modernization With Familiarity
To guide the development process, Kum & Go conducted numerous studies on types of customers, what they desire from food on the go, and how their shopping habits and trends are changing both now and in the future. The retailer also learned a great deal from the new food program’s initial pilots in Arkansas and Nebraska.
Since its debut, the retailer has relaunched the fresh food offering with additional selections, including freshly made grab-and-go breakfast burritos and made-to-order breakfast bowls featuring the choice of a breakfast potato or wilted spinach base. The menu now boasts four premium breakfast burrito varieties and three lunch burrito options.
In addition to using trial and feedback to relaunch the menu with extra items, Kum & Go introduced web ordering for customers to purchase both food and merchandise. Customers can decide whether to pick up their orders in-store, or have them delivered curbside or to the fuel pump with a minimum fulfillment time of just 10 minutes.
Kum & Go’s menu innovation will have a long-term effect on how it plans stores. New-build locations are being constructed with the new food program in mind; even if they won’t open with the offering in place, they are being built in a way that will make it easier to retrofit them in the future. The program’s rollout is expected to be completed in the Des Moines market this year, followed by Colorado starting in mid-2023 with the Colorado Springs market.
The food program also will be part of the chain’s new market operations in Salt Lake City, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Boise, Idaho, from day one. Kum & Go currently operates more than 400 convenience stores in 11 states.
“We will always be in a state of innovation and feedback,” Moskalik said. “That’s how we feel we will continue to grow and succeed.”