Innovation Spotlight: Kum & Go Balances Modernization With Familiarity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go LC takes a deceptively simple approach to innovation. The Des Moines-based convenience store retailer defines the word as giving its customers what they want, when they want it, where they want it — something easier said than done in a rapidly changing market.

One thing more c-store customers want than ever before is quality, convenient food.

Kum & Go met that demand by rolling out a new fresh food menu at its stores in and around Little Rock, Ark., in 2021 and then expanding it to the Omaha, Neb., market. The offering of made-to-order grain bowls, premium sandwiches on fresh-baked bread and blended smoothies has since expanded in availability and will eventually reach all Kum & Go stores in the coming years.

“We’ve been after this idea of ‘democratizing healthier convenience store food’ from the beginning — giving customers something different, including healthier, better-quality options in the food space, without sacrificing convenience store roots of being a quick, convenient stop,” Jac Moskalik, Kum & Go’s vice president of food innovation, told Convenience Store News.

The key, she believes, is to balance innovation and familiarity.

“We’re also after the concept of ‘empowered choices,’” she said. “On the healthier front, we want customers to feel good about their choices and what they put in their bodies with healthier and craveable offerings. But we also want to offer their long-time favorites, so they can indulge if that’s what is right for them that day.”

This balance extends to the menu itself, which features selections that would traditionally fit in a quick-service restaurant (QSR) setting, with the guiding tagline of “Real, Fresh, Fast Eats.”

“We are setting up our ingredient quality standards; that isn’t normally found in the c-store space. Our menu offers ingredients you wouldn’t typically expect, such as brown rice in our lunch/dinner bowls, spinach in our breakfast bowls,” said Natasha Ratzlaff, Kum & Go’s director of category management, food. “But we are still bringing the fun c-store flair to the menu. Some of the toppings on our menu offerings include Takis, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Corn Nuts — all of which you’d typically expect to find only in center store.”