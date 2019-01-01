Insite360 HALO Paperless Software Solution

Insite360 HALO is a paperless software solution that's designed for operators and networks of any size. Insite360 HALO delivers a comprehensive, easy-to-implement solution that brings together multiple areas of fuel management operations in a single, integrated platform. Fuel buyers can remotely monitor, purchase and dispatch their gasoline and diesel requirements, in real time, through an intuitive user interface. Users can track truck loads, immediately access electronic bill of ladings and delivery tickets, and issue invoices within minutes of fuel delivery.