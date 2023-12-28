Instore.ai Cashier Engagement Solution

Technology company InStore.ai unveils its Cashier Engagement solution, a cashier scorecard and gamification application made to incentivize, measure and reward cashiers for outstanding effort and discover best practices that can be used to train and uplift other cashiers. The system utilizes the company's suite of voice analytics services and applies them to interactions between cashiers and customers, along with a new feature that employs generative AI to compare one store's performance against another, based on what's been spoken at the point-of-sale.