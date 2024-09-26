 Skip to main content

Interface Systems AI-Powered Video Analytics

The turnkey solution utilizes existing camera feeds to deliver real-time insights into customer behavior.
Interface System's and Wobot's AI solution on display at a quick service restaurant
Interface Systems partnered with Wobot to launch the new AI-powered Video Analytics solution designed specifically for the quick-service restaurant and retail industries. The system utilizes existing security camera infrastructure to deliver real-time insights that enable clients to make data-driven operational decisions without the complexities of a traditional data analytics solution. This includes giving retailers real-time visibility into customer demand patterns, speed of service and security compliance. The system also includes turnkey implementation and maintenance services from Interface, such as assessing the existing camera infrastructure and network, making necessary upgrades, and designing and deploying the Wobot solution across all customer locations.

