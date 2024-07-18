Interface Systems Intelligent Voice-Down Solution

Interface Systems introduces an enhanced intelligent voice-down system which is intended to integrate with its Interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC). The new system can proactively detect individuals and vehicles loitering or behaving suspiciously by leveraging AI-enabled cameras. It uses customizable audio messages, auxiliary lighting and sirens to effectively alert potential troublemakers to the security presence. Should the threat persist, the system will escalate the issue to remote intervention specialists at the iSOC, who can then use live video and audio feeds to assess the situation and take appropriate action. The solution can also be deployed for retail, restaurant, and car wash chains that are already leveraging Interface’s Virtual Security Guard services.