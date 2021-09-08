IRI introduces IRI Intelligence Suite, a cloud-native solution powered by IRI Liquid Data. It enables consumer packaged goods retailers, manufacturers and media partners to combine their proprietary data and data science capabilities with IRI's expansive assets, and build their own applications in an easy-to-use, safe cloud environment. By consolidating insights from previously disparate data sets, IRI Intelligence Suite empowers data science teams to develop custom algorithms, build proprietary applications, glean more prescriptive insights, and unlock value faster and more efficiently than ever before, according to the company.