Island Brands CRUSH

In response to consumer demand for more options in the flavored malt beverage category, Island Brands USA introduced two new products: CRUSH Tropical Punch and CRUSH Lime Margarita. Both offerings are made with natural flavors and have a 10 percent ABV. The 16-ounce cans are available in singles, four-packs, and 24-can cases. The CRUSH line marks the second significant expansion of Island Brands' portfolio in 2022, following the first quarter debut of the Get Active Pack, featuring three new flavors of low-calorie, super-premium Island Active beer: Island Active Mango, Island Active Lime, and Island Active Watermelon.