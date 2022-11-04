Island Brands Get Active Pack

Island Brands USA adds to its family of superpremium beers with the launch of the Get Active Pack. The year-round variety pack contains three new Island Active beer varieties: Island Active Mango, Island Active Lime, and Island Active Watermelon. The Get Active Pack is the first expansion of the Island Active brand, and is innovative in its marriage of premium, low-calorie beer and fresh, all-natural flavors, according to the company. Island Active beer caters to active, socially conscious consumers. With no GMO or preservatives, it has just 88 calories, 2.6 grams of carbs, and a 4.2 percent ABV.​​​​​​​