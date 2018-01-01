Istobal Flex5 Rollover

The Istobal Flex5 is the first flexible rollover with the ability to respond to increased car wash demand without changing machines, according to the company. This versatile rollover can transform from three brushes to five (or vice versa) in one working day to increase capacity and throughput at the facility. The Istobal Flex5 offers five different types of washes: three-brush configuration, five-brush configuration, hybrid (by adding high pressure to the machine), touchfree (configured without brushes), and combo.