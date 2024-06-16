 Skip to main content
ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7

A food rotation label system designed to streamline grab-and go operations.
ITD Food Safety Teaser Image
ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7, a food rotation label system designed to streamline grab-and-go operations. Featuring rapid nutritional label printing, the HACCP-compliant solution allows retailers to select single or multiple labels effortlessly, with prep lists and use-by dates stored for convenience. The system prints product details, employee information, preparation, expiration times, and nutritional labels. Prep-Pal 7 can print 60 labels per minute, elevating efficiency, health inspection scores and reducing waste, according to the company.

