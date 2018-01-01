Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips snack bars are made with 100 percent beef and pack eight grams of protein into 70 calories. According to the company, the steak strips have a perfect texture that is not too tough or too soft. The product is available in Original and Teriyaki flavors. As part of the rollout, Jack Link’s is launching a #RaisetheSteaks campaign, headlined by a new partnership with Tough Mudder. Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips will serve as the Official Performance Protein and Recovery Fuel Partner of Tough Mudder. Mudders will be able to “Raise the Steaks” at select events by tackling Jack Link’s course enhancements. The brand will also co-sponsor a Pop ‘N’ Lock obstacle in Mudder Village at 16 events throughout the season.