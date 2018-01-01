Jack Link’s Portable Protein Products

Jack Link's is launching five new protein-packed products in 2018. The products range from redefined classics, such as Lorissa's Kitchen 100-percent grass-fed beef sticks, to the less traditional, like Jack Link's Cold Craft refrigerated jerky and Jack Link's pork rinds. The new products from Jack Link's that will be hitting shelves in 2018 also include Jack Link's Multi-Packs featuring 10 individually wrapped meat sticks, and Jack Link's Steak Strips, which will be available in both Original and Teriyaki flavor options.