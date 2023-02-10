Jackson's Habanero Nacho Chips

Jackson's expands its kettle-cooked chip line with the introduction of Habanero Nacho Sweet Potato Chips with Avocado Oil. Like all of Jackson's products, the new chips are made with heirloom, non-GMO sweet potatoes that are high in fiber, and kettle-cooked low and slow in avocado oil. According to the company, Jackson's sources premium oils from suppliers that are tested and proven by a third party to meet its purity standard. The Habanero Nacho Sweet Potato Chips are currently the hottest of Jackson's spicy flavors. They are available nationwide and come in 1.5-ounce bags with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.79 or in 5-ounce bags for a SRP of $4.49.