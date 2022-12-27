Jacksons Partners With University of Oregon on Football Trading Cards

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Jacksons Food Stores has partnered with the University of Oregon (UO) as the exclusive retailer of UO football trading cards. The decks feature select members of the 2022 football team, along with team mascot The Duck.

"We're proud to partner with University of Oregon football student-athletes to amplify their talent through this project," said Jacksons President Cory Jackson. "We're excited to extend this opportunity to more Pac-12 student-athletes and enhance Ducks fans' experience."

Each pack contains 14 cards and retails for $12.99. One out of every 10 packs also includes a limited-edition, autographed card, numbered 1–100, depicting Duck standouts Alex Forsyth, Terrance Ferguson, Bennett Williams, Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving, T.J. Bass, Christian Gonzalez, DJ Johnson, Brandon Dorlus and Bo Nix.

This is the third university trading card deal for Jacksons. In October, the company partnered with Boise State University to sell Broncos cards in the Treasure Valley region of Idaho. It subsequently expanded its offerings to University of Washington (UofW) fans in early December when it began to sell UofW football trading cards throughout its locations in Washington state.

Jacksons has already begun to sell UO card packs in the Eugene area. They will be expanding sales to the Portland, Oregon area beginning Dec. 21.

The University of Oregon has been at the forefront of the name, image and likeness movement, launching the first licensed school marketplace in college sports in March of 2022. In addition to football, the UO marketplace supports both male and female athletes in basketball, tennis, volleyball, softball and more.

Since its founding as a single-service station in 1975, family-owned Jacksons Food Stores has grown to become a nationally recognized chain. The Meridian-based business currently has more than 300 company-operated c-stores in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, California and Utah under the Jacksons Food Stores and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience store brands.