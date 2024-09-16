Jamba Fruit Snacks

General Mills Convenience launches a new line of smoothie-inspired fruit snacks. Jamba Fruit Flavored Snacks, inspired by the namesake brand's signature smoothies, feature flavors made to appeal to convenience store shoppers looking for a "fun and flavorful" snack to eat on the go, according to the company. Available in two varieties, Strawberry Surf Rider and Mango A Go-Go, each 4.2-ounce bag is 100 calories and includes five different flavored fruit snacks that can be mixed and matched. The pieces are made from real juice and provide a source of vitamin C. Available this month, the offering ships in three sleeves of 12 units per case and comes with a suggested retail price of $2.89.