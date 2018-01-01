Press enter to search
Javamelts Sweeteners

Available in French vanilla, hazelnut, mocha and caramel flavors.
Javamelts

Javamelts are an innovative and convenient new way to flavor and sweeten coffee. Available in four gourmet flavors — Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel — the individually wrapped, non-dairy flavored sweeteners make for a quick and simple way to take control of the taste of both coffee and tea, according to the maker. Javamelts are made with 5 grams of real sugar and are only 20 calories each. They have a shelf life of up to one year, and no refrigeration is required. Javamelts are offered in a bulk pack of 200 individually wrapped pieces of one flavor for easy delivery and storage for $36 wholesale.

