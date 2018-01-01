Javamelts Sweeteners

Javamelts are an innovative and convenient new way to flavor and sweeten coffee. Available in four gourmet flavors — Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Mocha and Caramel — the individually wrapped, non-dairy flavored sweeteners make for a quick and simple way to take control of the taste of both coffee and tea, according to the maker. Javamelts are made with 5 grams of real sugar and are only 20 calories each. They have a shelf life of up to one year, and no refrigeration is required. Javamelts are offered in a bulk pack of 200 individually wrapped pieces of one flavor for easy delivery and storage for $36 wholesale.