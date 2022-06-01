Advertisement
JAVAPERKS Coffee & Tea Program

McLane's newest foodservice-at-retail program offers a low-cost branded solution.
McLane Co. Inc. launched JAVAPERKS, its newest foodservice-at-retail program that offers customers a premium coffee and tea solution. Retailers can provide a branded coffee-bar service to patrons, with minimal expense. Through JAVAPERKS, retailers are able to access a range of products fit for a coffeehouse, including coffee, cappuccino, iced coffee and tea. Retailers can also customize graphics for their coffee bar, countertop units and walls to highlight the JAVAPERKS brand within the store.

