JAVAPERKS Coffee & Tea Program

McLane Co. Inc. launched JAVAPERKS, its newest foodservice-at-retail program that offers customers a premium coffee and tea solution. Retailers can provide a branded coffee-bar service to patrons, with minimal expense. Through JAVAPERKS, retailers are able to access a range of products fit for a coffeehouse, including coffee, cappuccino, iced coffee and tea. Retailers can also customize graphics for their coffee bar, countertop units and walls to highlight the JAVAPERKS brand within the store.