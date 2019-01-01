Press enter to search
The miniature cupcake replicas have a cupcake flavor base and a frosting flavor on top.
Jelly Belly Candy Co. introduces Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes, an assortment of miniature cupcake replicas. The candy comes in five flavors: strawberry, blueberry, chocolate, French vanilla and banana. Each creamy-textured candy piece has a cupcake flavor base and a frosting flavor on top, and is completed by a bakery-perfect swirl. Jelly Belly Candy Cupcakes are available in three-ounce grab-and-go bags, as well as in bulk.

