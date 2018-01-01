Jelly Belly Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Collection

Jelly Belly Candy Co., which first partnered with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts last year to create Krispy Kreme doughnut-inspired Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors, has added two new package options to the line. The additions include a 1-ounce Krispy Kreme Tin and a 8.75-ounce Krispy Kreme Pouch Bag. The petite Krispy Kreme Tin features a lid inspired by the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Krispy Kreme doughnut and is embossed with an array of sprinkles. Its doughnut hole window gives a peek at the Krispy Kreme Doughnut Mix inside, which includes flavors like Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Cinnamon Apple Filled, Glazed Blueberry Cake and Strawberry Iced. The Krispy Kreme Pouch Bag is adorned with the iconic Krispy Kreme branding and signature Jelly Belly logo.