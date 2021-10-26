Jelly Belly Candy Co., the maker of Jelly Belly jelly beans since 1976, introduces a new product format under the brand. Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum is now available in four iconic Jelly Belly jelly bean flavors: Very Cherry, Watermelon, Island Punch, and Berry Blue. All four varieties of the sugar-free gum come in traditional blister packs of 12. The Watermelon and Berry Blue varieties additionally come in a 55-piece jar.