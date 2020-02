Jif Power Ups is a new brand of peanut-first, portable, on-the-go snacks available in two varieties: Chewy Granola Bars and Stacked Granola Bars. The chewy bars come in Creamy Peanut Butter and Chocolate flavors, while the stacked bars come in Super S'Mores and Epic Chocolate flavors. The 1.3-ounce individual Jif Power Ups bars are sold in 15-count boxes.