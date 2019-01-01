The new Jimmy Dean Frittata Sandwiches from Tyson Foodservice offer a healthy, delicious, better-for-you option that operators can incorporate into their offering. Each sandwich is low in carbs and high in protein. Jimmy Dean Frittata Sandwiches are available in three varieties: Florentine Frittata with Turkey Sausage and Cheese; Florentine Frittata with Chicken and Cheese; and Farmer Frittata with Sausage and Cheese. With all-day breakfast on the rise, health-conscious consumers want something they can eat while on the move and feel good about, according to the maker.