Johnsonville Digital Roller Grill Merchandiser

New from Johnsonville, the roller grill station digital merchandiser features an eye-catching and modern digital screen that can be used to display menu items, build suggestions, topping ideas, special promotions, flavor descriptions, photos and nutritional information. The merchandiser comes preloaded with content for core roller grill flavors that retailers can use to leverage the Johnsonville name straight out of the box, along with a flash drive that has additional content to make customization easy, according to the supplier.