Johnsonville Handheld Sandwiches

Johnsonville unveiled two new handheld sandwiches specifically for the convenience store market. The new enrobed sandwiches come in two varieties — Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage and Beef Hot Dog — and are designed to offer a quick, delicious option for those seeking something more substantial on the go. Each portable sandwich comes packaged in a sealed, microwavable film. The Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage Sandwich is made with 100 percent premium pork that's been naturally hardwood smoked and filled with real cheddar cheese and diced jalapeño peppers. The Beef Hot Dog Sandwich is also naturally hardwood smoked and takes advantage of a flavor-favorite now made even easier to enjoy on the go, according to the company.