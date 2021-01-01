Johnsonville New Sausage Varieties

Johnsonville added three new sausage flavors to help convenience store operators meet customer demand for variety: Ultimate Queso, Southern Style BBQ, and Smoked Honey BBQ. All three are made with premium ingredients and uncompromising quality to the convenience store experience, according to the company. Ultimate Queso features spices and a blend of creamy pepper jack and cheddar cheeses. Southern Style BBQ is naturally hardwood smoked with a bold tomato-based barbecue flavor and seasoned with a hint of cayenne and black pepper. Smoked Honey BBQ has a subtle honey flavor that is balanced with the tangy heat of barbecue sauce.