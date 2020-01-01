Johnsonville Premium Breakfast Sausages

Johnsonville Foodservice introduces its first-ever premium breakfast sausage line for foodservice operators. The portfolio includes fully cooked links in original, maple and turkey varieties; ready-to-cook links in maple and original varieties; and fully cooked patties in original and turkey varieties. Johnsonville breakfast products are prepared using a higher meat-to-fat ratio, which provides a better yield, less shrinkage after cooking, and better overall flavor and texture, according to the company.