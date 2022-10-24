Jose Cuervo Sparkling Cocktails

Jose Cuervo unveils new packaging for its entire portfolio of Sparkling Cocktails. Each flavor design incorporates vibrant colors and unique elements reminiscent of its cocktail. The brand also debuts two new sparkling cocktail flavors: Tequila Mule, a tequila twist on the classic Moscow Mule, and Pink Lemonade Margarita, featuring ripe raspberries, strawberries and oranges up front, with a sweet lemon peel and tequila finish. Both cocktails are made with real Jose Cuervo tequila. They are available nationwide in four packs for $12.99.