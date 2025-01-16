Judge Delays Enforcement of New Cigarette Graphic Warnings

Barker said not only did the FDA adopt two extra warnings beyond the nine the law required, but it only used the exact text Congress required for two of the remaining nine, according to Reuters.

The FDA argued the law gave it the authority to adjust the format, type and text of any of the required labels; however, Barker said that power was limited, noting that even if the agency was allowed to rewrite the nine warnings, it could not add two extra ones, the news outlet reported.

The FDA issued its final rule on the warnings, which feature a combination of text and images depicting some of the health risks of cigarette smoking, in March 2020. At the time, the agency set a June 18, 2021, implementation date.

However, implementation was hung up multiple times after several tobacco companies asked for the date to be moved back and raised First Amendment concerns.

Tobacco companies tried to bring the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court, however, in a written brief handed down in November, the high court declined to hear the case, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The warnings are required to appear on the top 50% of the front and back of cigarette packages and at least 20% of the top of ads. In addition, the warnings must be randomly and equally displayed and distributed on cigarette packages and rotated quarterly in cigarette advertisements.

There are 11 required warnings. They are: