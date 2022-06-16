Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Bazooka Companies Inc., launched the latest extension of its Juicy Drop line: Juicy Drop Remix. Keeping with the company's focus on "edible entertainment," Juicy Drop Remix features both sweet and sour bite-sized chewy candies in an innovative, fun-to-use container. Using the one-of-a-kind, dual compartment dispenser, consumers can have fun creating their perfect mix by sliding to the left for sweet chewy candies and to the right for sour chewy candies. The product is available in three favorite Juicy Drop flavors: Knock-Out Punch, Blue Rebel, and Wild Cherry Berry.