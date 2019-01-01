Kantar Consulting & Trax Partnership

Kantar, a provider of data, insights and consulting, formed a global partnership agreement with Trax, which offers computer vision and analytics solutions for retail. The partnership will help consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers optimize category management and product assortment. Trax's in-store execution solutions, market measurement and analytics services are powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition, machine learning and IOT platforms to turn photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf- and store-level insights. Clients will benefit from an automated end-to-end approach to category management, available through Kantar’s Perfect Category proprietary solution.