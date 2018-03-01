Keebler Whoopsy Fully Fudged Cookies

New from Kellogg Co., Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies have been taken to the next level with the introduction of Whoopsy Fully Fudged Cookies, which are totally enrobed in rich, thick fudge. Whoopsy Fully Fudged Cookies are the most decadent Keebler Fudge Stripes cookies ever, according to the company, which also notes that the new product will appeal to "Indulgent Explorers" snackers who munch all day, are always looking for something new, and have a passion for rich, chocolatey treats. Whoopsy Fully Fudged Cookies come in 144-count cases.