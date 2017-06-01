Kellogg’s 2018 College Hoops Promotion will give five lucky fans and their friends an opportunity to travel to the Final Four in San Antonio, Texas, and play in a celebrity basketball game. This year's promotion expands fan appeal by including more Kellogg’s snacks in the program, including Rice Krispies Treats, Famous Amos, Pop-Tarts, Pringles and Cheez-It. The Kellogg's 2018 College Hoops Promotion connects consumers’ passion for sports with their passion for their favorite snacks, according to the company. Beginning in January, fans can vote online at www.celebritycrunchclassic.com for their favorite Celebrity Team Captain for a chance to win the Final Four trip and participate in the Celebrity Crunch Classic game, as well as win other cash and team gear prizes. Consumers can also enter via Twitter by tweeting #crunchclassicentry.