Kellogg's "College Hoops" National Promotion

Kellogg's 2019 "College Hoops" promotion gives consumers the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Minneapolis to participate in the Celebrity Crunch Classic game during college basketball post-season play. Fans can visit www.celebritycrunchclassic.com to vote for their favorite celebrity team captain: Shaquille O'Neal or Charles Barkley. The promotion integrates a variety of popular Kellogg's brands, including Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats and Famous Amos. A Cheez-It branded shipper with action-packed Kellogg's "College Hoops" graphics is also available, the company noted.