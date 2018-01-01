Kellogg's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Promotion

A new Kellogg’s promotion in support of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" gives participating consumers and retailers the chance to win a Jurassic Adventure for two in Hawaii. The grand prize is a five-day experience at Oahu Hawaii’s Kualoa Ranch, the private preserve where "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was filmed. There, Jurassic World will come to life with a helicopter tour, movie site experience, jungle tour, spending money and more. To enter, retailers must purchase 10 cases of any of the participating products — Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry, Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Rice Krispies Treats Big Bar Original, Rice Krispies Treats Big Bar Double Chocolatey Chunk, Rice Krispies Treats Original, 1.3-ounce and 2.13-ounce sizes, Keebler Vanilla Sugar Wafers, and Keebler Soft Batch Cookies — or a Pop-Tarts and/or Rice Krispies Treats Big Bar shipper with the Jurassic-branded header. Retailers must then take a picture of their invoice or the shipper in-store and upload it to KelloggJurassicPromotion.com. Consumers can enter by taking a selfie with a participating product and uploading it to KelloggJurassicAdventure.com. Special product packaging, point-of-sale, social media, digital ads, and scratch-and-win games are also part of the promotion.