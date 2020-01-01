This Saves Lives introduces its second kids snack line, Kids Krispy Kritter Treats. Offering one full serving of fruits and vegetables, the treats are school safe, peanut free, non-GMO, dairy free and kosher. Kids Krispy Kritter Treats feature clean ingredients, minimal sugar, and are free of the top eight allergens, including nuts, dairy, soy and gluten. Five varieties are available: Crocodile Chocolate Crunch, Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise, Mammoth Marshmallow Krisp, Bigfoot Campfire S'mores, and Dragon's Dream Cookies N' Cream. Like all This Saves Lives products, every purchase sends a life-saving food packet to a child in need.