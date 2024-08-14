Artisan baked goods provider NuStef Baking brings to market the latest innovation from Kii Naturals, Fruit & Fire Snack Crisps. Blending real fruit with hot peppers, nuts and/or seeds, and hand-crafted in small batches, the crisps are available in 4.94-ounce resealable bags for an on-the-go snack. Fruit & Fire Snack Crisps are now available at select retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.99 to $8.99.