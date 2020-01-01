In a category where better-for-you often comes with artificial sweeteners and sugar alcohols, and "real ingredients" comes with indulgence, Kind Frozen Bars seek to define a new space so that consumers can feel good about enjoying a frozen treat. The plant-based, creamy frozen treat bars are made from nutrient-dense nuts, layered with smooth dark chocolate and nut butter. Two varieties are available: Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter.