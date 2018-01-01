KIND KIDS Granola Bars

KIND Healthy Snacks introduces the KIND KIDS line of chewy granola bars. The gluten-free bars have 25 percent less sugar than the leading kids granola bar, according to the company. They are made with 100 percent whole grains and do not contain any artificial flavors, colors, preservatives or genetically engineered ingredients. KIND KIDS bars come in three varieties: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Honey Oat.