Kiosk Prepaid New Services

Kiosk Prepaid combines cutting-edge technology with the need to provide access to financial services to consumers. With just 3x3 feet of space, retailers can now offer check cashing, airtime, gift cards, wire transfer, bill pay, bitcoin sales and ATM, increasing store foot traffic and revenues instantly, according to the company. Kiosk Prepaid is dedicated to providing financial freedom to the 100 million-plus persons considered unbanked or underbanked in the United States.