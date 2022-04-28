The Hershey Co.'s newest Kit Kat flavor is inspired by one of the most iconic baked goods. Available nationwide for a limited time only, Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin features notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces folded right into the bar. The product comes in a 1.5-ounce standard bar, a 3-ounce king bar, and a 0.49-ounce snack size. Kit Kat Blueberry Muffin is the latest in the brand's growing portfolio of permanent, seasonal and limited-edition flavors.